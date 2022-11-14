Excise awaits lab report on contents of rare milkshake sold in Kozhikode

November 14, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Juice parlour owner told to stop selling product until release of chemical analysis report

The Hindu Bureau

The regional chemical lab report on the contents of a rare variety of milkshake, which was sold on Gujarati street in Kozhikode, is likely to be handed over to the Excise investigation squad in a week. Legal action will be initiated against the juice parlour owner based on the report.

“So far, we have not registered a case against the owner as the product was seized on the basis of a confidential complaint. As part of preventive action, we have asked the owner not to sell the product till the release of the lab report,” said a senior Excise official.

The product was a hit among youngsters as the owner sold it as an approved one highlighting its health benefits. Though the Excise department had claimed that ganja seeds were the main ingredient of the milkshake, the parlour owner had refuted it arguing that only permitted types of hemp seed extracts were used in the product. According to the owner, the item was approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Though a few more shops were suspected of selling hemp seed-based drinks, no more inspection was conducted by the department. Also, the delay in getting the chemical examination report prevented the squad from launching inspections.

According to Food Safety department officials, it was on November 15, 2021 that the FSSAI had made an official notification saying that hemp seed, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed flour could be sold as food or used as an ingredient in a food item for sale subject to compliance with standards. Soon after the order was issued, many food-based industries had started exploring the new option to market new products.

Excise officials said the product was seized following allegations that it created an intoxicated feel among users owing to suspected use of ganja seeds. The confusion could be cleared on verification of the chemical analysis report, they added.

Related Topics

food safety

