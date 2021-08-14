Exams a double whammy for Calicut varsity students

Kozhikode

14 August 2021 19:51 IST

Students worried about pandemic-induced delay in conduct of exams

Students of the University of Calicut have a double whammy: on the one hand, their academic work is becoming more exam-oriented, and the pandemic has delayed the conduct of exams for a large section of them on the other.

According to functionaries of Unaided Colleges Principals Council, each undergraduate student writes at least 34 exams in a year, including internal tests, in two semesters. In three years, they write 102 exams.

Varughese Mathew, president of the council, pointed out that only 70 working days would be available in a semester. Teachers are forced to provide lessons in capsule format. Exam duty and answer script evaluation also take up the time of teachers. Earlier, he had said that students had to write only 15 exams in a year. Now, a majority of them do not get time for extra-curricular activities such as National Service Scheme events or National Cadet Corps camps. “The Minister for Higher Education had promised to set up three commissions to overhaul the higher education sector. They should study these issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, another section of students are concerned over the pandemic-induced delay in the conduct of exams. Sources said though the fifth semester classes had begun for undergraduate students, exams for the third and fourth semesters were yet to be completed. Students are now forced to learn lessons that they studied one-and-a-half years ago. Since the university has not announced the exam schedule, teachers and students are worried if the exams will be held simultaneously.

Sources said the university accorded priority to winding up exams for final year students. However, those who are entering the second year of their courses have not written not even one exam so far. There are many who could not follow the chapters being taught in the online mode.

When exams are held, students will have to learn everything together. If they fail, supplementary exams are held only after the end of the course. Some teachers are demanding that the syllabus be cut and exams be held at the earliest. Mahatma Gandhi University is holding the third semester exams for undergraduate students now. The University of Kerala and Kannur University have concluded the exams.