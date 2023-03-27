Examination of witnesses completed in Thamarassery forest office attack case

March 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) has completed examination of all witnesses, including the re-examination of a senior police officer as sought by the Additional Public Prosecutor, in the Thamarassery forest office attack case.

The last person who deposed before the court in the 10-year-old case was the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thamarassery) P.P. Sadanandan who expressed difficulty in recalling the case details during the re-examination process in the absence of the case diary, which reportedly went missing during the trial period.

Many of the witnesses, including government officials and Forest department staff, had turned hostile during the trial period. Beat Forest Officer K. Subrahmanyan was the last person who failed to identify the accused in the court and was declared hostile.

Civil police officer K. Suresh had identified 12 of the accused, and revealed the details of a few whose names were excluded from the chargesheet for unknown reasons. Forest Range Officer Saju Varghese was another key witness who deposed before the court with a clear account of the incidents he witnessed.

The court completed the examination of all the 29 witnesses, including those who had been evading court warrant. The prosecution was to move a separate affidavit as the absence of the three main witnesses was reportedly affecting the case in which around 35 persons were arrested on the charges of rioting, destruction of public property, and attack on government officials.

It was on December 1, 2022 that the trial began in the case. The prosecution was primarily dependent on certified copies of documents like scene mahazar and statement of witnesses obtained from the court to try the case subsequent to the suspicious missing of the case diary. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had ordered an inquiry into the incident after the issue drew wide public attention.