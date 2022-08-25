Exam adalat at Calicut varsity on Friday

Bid to help leaders of Left-leaning student organisations alleged

An adalat to settle complaints over exam-related malpractices at the University of Calicut on Friday is likely to kick up a row.

A circular by D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, on August 20, said the adalat to clear files related to examination malpractices would be held at the EMS Seminar Complex on the university campus on August 26 at 10 a.m. All branch officers were directed to take steps for the successful conduct of the event.

According to university sources, this follows a government directive. They pointed out that many complaints related to exam malpractices were pending with the university, and that some of them were even four years old. Students will have to be personally present their cases at the adalat. As many as 5,000 degree certificates were given away to candidates in a special drive held earlier, they added.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member, however, alleged that the event was just an exercise to help some leaders of Left-leaning student organisations who had been accused of exam malpractices.

“This is not a fair practice and quite unheard of in the history of the university as far as I know. Almost 90% of exam malpractices these days are settled at colleges. Only grave offences are taken to the university. This event is to help such offenders clear all charges, though there could be some genuine cases there,” he alleged.

The malpractices include copying answers from things surreptitiously smuggled into the exam hall. The sources said the plan was to have separate counters where Syndicate members would address the grievances of students. Heads of various branches at the university’s exam section too will be present. If the Syndicate members are convinced of the arguments of students, the complaints will be settled accordingly.

Entry to Pareeksha Bhavan has been restricted on Friday in view of the adalat. Only those attending the event can enter the premises. Those who are in emergency, however, can go to the university with their examination hall ticket and other valid documents. Others can contact the helpline number of the university, seek online services, or send their applications by post.