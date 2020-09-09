Ex-VC Ummerkutty dead

Former Director of the Kerala Language Institute and former Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, N.P. Ummerkutty, passed away at the age of 87 at his house in Thalassery on Wednesday. He died of age-related issues.

He was born to A.N.P Sainaba and Haji P. Moosakoya of Parammal family in Thalassery in December 1933.

He had been with N.V. Krishna Warrier as the Assistant Director of the Kerala Language Institute since its inception. Mr. Ummerkutty took over as Director on April 1, 1975. He has published over 50 books in Malayalam and English,