Ex-servicemen’s collective seeks justice for injured medical college hospital guards

March taken out to District Police Chief’s office in protest against alleged attempts to weaken probe

Voice of Ex-servicemen, a coordination of various ex-servicemen’s organisations, took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) here on Saturday, alleging attempts by the police to scuttle the ongoing probe into the alleged attack on three medical college security guards.

The protesters alleged that the police had failed to arrest two absconding accused even after a month-long investigation into the incident.

Leaders of the coordination committee, who also submitted a memorandum to the District Police Chief, said they would be compelled to intensify the agitation if the police cold-shouldered the case again, succumbing to political pressures. Freedom fighter Thayat Balan opened the district-level protest that was chaired by A. Viswanathan, president, Voice of Ex-servicemen.

Expressing solidarity with the injured guards, the District Congress Committee (DCC) also organised a separate protest in front of the Kozhikode Civil Station on Saturday. The protesters accused the police of protecting the interests of the accused instead of ensuring justice to the guards.

Opening the sit-in, M.K. Raghavan, MP, claimed that a fair investigation into the incident had been derailed due to political interference by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership. He also condemned the circumstances that helped the arrested persons secure easy bail.

DCC president K. Praveenkumar presided. UDF district chairman K. Balanarayanan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretaries K.K. Abraham and P.M. Niyas were present.