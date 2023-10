October 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Expressing solidarity with the ex-servicemen’s agitation seeking the rectification of anomalies in the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, a team of ex-servicemen under the Veterans ECHS and CSD Welfare Forum from Kozhikode left for New Delhi on Wednesday. The forum leaders said the team members would join the national-level protest on October 6.

