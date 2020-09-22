Events across State to mark River Day planned

Nadi Samrakshana Samithi

The Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi is organising a variety of programmes across the State on September 27 on the occasion of International River Day.

A range of events being held at river banks in different parts of the State will probably be the first major get-together of environmentalists in the COVID-19 era in the State and will be held in complete adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, said State Secretary of the samithi, T.V.Rajan.

Camps and get-togethers are being organised on the banks of major rivers such as the Chaliyar, Iruvazhinji, Bharathapuzha, and Periyar under the aegis of the samithi. The Chaliyar camp will be held at Areakode in Malappuram district, while the Iruvazhinji camp will be held at Mukkam. A camp will be held on the banks of the Kallai river at Olavanna in Kozhikode. Meanwhile, there will be several camps on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, including Thrithaala, Pattambi, and Kuttipuram.

A maximum of 100 persons are expected to take part in each camp, as the Central government has granted permission for meetings of that scale since Monday. “However, we will take all the necessary safety measures,” Mr.Rajan said.

The theme for the International River Day this year is, “Woman-water-climate change” and hence, the topic of discussion in all the camps will be centred on the theme. “The attempt is to convey the message that the three are connected to each other; to bring across the vulnerability of women and urge to manage climate change to check water scarcity,” Mr.Rajan said.

There is severe water scarcity in many parts of the world and especially in some of the Indian States. “It is often perceived that collecting water is the responsibility of women and girls while men work and boys study. The women and girls sometimes have to travel miles to get water for their household. One point that we want to stress is that men have equal responsibility in collecting water,” Mr.Rajan said.

On the other hand, climate change is leading to scarcity of water across the world. The samithi plans to encourage rain water harvesting and planting trees to nourish the water resources further.

Apart from the camps, the samithi is also planning a seminar-discussion on the topic on the Aluva river banks on October 3 on the occasion of State River Day.