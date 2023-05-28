ADVERTISEMENT

Event to honour Cheruvayal Raman

May 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An event will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Monday at 11 a.m. to felicitate Padma award winner Cheruvayal Raman from Wayanad, who has preserved many traditional varieties of rice. It has been organised by Lions Club of Calicut Beach, Calicut Millet Club, Alliance Club Calicut, Beacon Calicut, Darshanam Samskarika Vedi, Bankmen’s Film Society, and Desheeya Balatharangam. A documentary on Mr. Raman will be staged at Crown Theatre at 9.45 a.m. Entry is free. An interactive session with Mr. Raman will follow the felicitation event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US