Event to honour Cheruvayal Raman

May 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An event will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Monday at 11 a.m. to felicitate Padma award winner Cheruvayal Raman from Wayanad, who has preserved many traditional varieties of rice. It has been organised by Lions Club of Calicut Beach, Calicut Millet Club, Alliance Club Calicut, Beacon Calicut, Darshanam Samskarika Vedi, Bankmen’s Film Society, and Desheeya Balatharangam. A documentary on Mr. Raman will be staged at Crown Theatre at 9.45 a.m. Entry is free. An interactive session with Mr. Raman will follow the felicitation event.

