‘Ethics committee vital for reviewing media standards’

The formation of an ethics committee is vital for all media organisations for reviewing the professional standards and to initiate corrective measures in case of any professional flaws, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.

Opening a discussion on freedom of speech and expression in the changing social scenario organised by journalists from the city in memory of their late colleague Jibin Moozhikkal here on Friday, Mr. Baby said it was quite natural to have mistakes in journalism, but it should be rectified in an appropriate way within the organisation. Mr. Baby also observed that it was unfair to have any parliamentary control over media freedom and journalists’ right to ask questions. At the same time, journalists should think themselves whether they were asking all questions while exercising their rights as journalists, he said.

The senior CPI(M) leader also pointed out that people in power would never be able to show a cold face towards constructive criticisms by the media as it would only spoil their growth. Even the party congresses had admitted the fact and reviewed incidents where constructive criticisms were not much encouraged or restrained, he said.

KUWJ State president Kamal Varadoor, organising committee members P.V. Jeejo, T. Subheesh, K.P. Sajeevan and P. Vipulnath also addressed the event.