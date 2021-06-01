Kozhikode

01 June 2021 21:25 IST

The Kerala chapter of Mindtune Ecowaves Global NGO society is organising an essay competition in connection with World Environment Day being observed on June 5.

The topic for the essay is “Manam Sudhamakkam, Mannu Sundaramakkam” (Purify mind, Beautify Nature). Completed essays in not more than four pages may be sent to mindtunesecowavesngo@gmail.com before June 2. Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil will inaugurate the Environment Day celebrations on June 5 in an online platform.

