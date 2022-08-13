ESIC approves funds for renovation of buildings in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has allocated ₹65 crore for the upkeep and renovation of its dispensaries and offices in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency.

This was conveyed by ESIC Director-General Mukhmeet S. Bhatia to M.K. Raghavan, MP. Mr. Raghavan had met the official after the age-old ESIC building at Chakkorathukulam in Kozhikode city collapsed last year. He had demanded that all old buildings and dispensaries in the constituency be renovated.

Mr. Bhatia also informed the MP that the work on dispensaries at Chakkorathukulam and Chalappuram, the office of the north zone regional deputy director, and sub-store of the sub-regional office in Kozhikode city and the renovation of the ESI hospital and staff quarters at Feroke had been handed over to the Central Public Works Department.