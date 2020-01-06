Erring contractors warned of action

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Sunday said strict action would be taken against contractors who had not completed construction works in a timely manner.

He was speaking after inaugurating the work on Vannathikadavu bridge.

“Action will be taken against contractors including the revocation of licence,” the Minister said. There would also be action against engineers who fail in their duty, he added

Mr. Sudhakaran said that he had noticed that in Kannur time-bound work had not been carried out due to the failure of contractors. The matter would be looked into, he added.

Currently, 464 bridges were being constructed in the State. Over 100 bridges had been inaugurated, he said. “The Government has sanctioned ₹8.49 crore for the construction of a new bridge at Vannathikadavu. Built in 1963 on the Pilathara —Mathamangalam road, the existing bridge is narrow and it is difficult for vehicles to pass through. The long-pending need for a new bridge will become a reality now,” he said.

The new bridge will be 140-metres long and 11-metres wide. The function was chaired by T.V. Rajesh, MLA. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, and officials were among those who were present.