Erring bus drivers have a free run on Kozhikode city roads

MVD, police yet to adopt measures to crack the whip on drivers who frequently commit safety rule violations and engage in road race; alleged drug addiction among drivers a concern 

October 18, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Road safety enforcement squads are yet to crack down on lane traffic violations by private bus operators in Kozhikode city.

Road safety enforcement squads are yet to crack down on lane traffic violations by private bus operators in Kozhikode city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Despite an increase in the number of road accident deaths involving private buses, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and the police are yet to adopt measures to crack the whip on bus drivers who frequently commit safety rule violations and engage in deadly road race. In the absence of strong enforcement, many of them are easily resuming job after each accident with no concern for passengers’ safety.

Though organisations like the Road Accident Action Forum (RAAF) and the Accredited Network Group of Ambulance Drivers (Angels) have been demanding a special drive to zero in on suspected drug addicts among drivers, no government agency has responded to the demand. “Apart from drug addiction, there are a few having serious behavioural disorders and immaturity who dangerously react to unexpected hazards like traffic blocks or mechanical issues. Many accidents are the results of such an approach on the road towards fellow drivers or adverse situations,” says P.V. Sangeeth, a trauma care volunteer. He points out that only proper training will help such drivers change their attittude.

A network of support gangs for bus operators is active on various routes which emerges as mediators during accidents and other disputes. Many a time, the drivers held responsible for accidents leave the spot by handing over the responsibility to such gangs who settle the issues first and later change their stance.

“It is like hit-and-run cases as many private bus operators leave the spot with fake promises to the person who suffer loss in the accident. In such cases, bus operators always force the other party to claim the insurance benefits and repair the vehicle without spending any money from their pocket,” says V.P. Sreedharan, a retired PWD engineer.

Meanwhile, MVD and police officers claim that drivers frequently held for road safety violations are allowed to resume jobs only after attending a special training programme. There are also incidents in which driving licences of a few were suspended. Demand to screen out frequent offenders will have to be approved by the government first, they add.

