Eranhipalam flyover proposal may turn into a reality

A long-pending demand to construct a flyover at the busy Eranhipalam Junction appears to be slowly turning into a reality with Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari agreeing in principle to the project to decongest the intersection.

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, who met the Minister in New Delhi on Thursday, said that the National Highways Authority of India had already carried out a detailed study and submitted a report on the project. The cost had been estimated at ₹30.71 crore.

Two national highways intersect at the Eranhipalam Junction causing huge traffic snarls in the city. The roads leading to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ootty passed through this arterial road, he said.

Mr. Raghavan said that Eranhipalam Junction accounted for the highest volume of vehicles even during non-peak hours.

The commissioning of two flyovers at Ramanattukara and Thondayad junctions on the Kozhikode bypass recently has to a certain extent decongested the bottleneck on the stretch.

However, the opening of the entire 28.14-km stretch from Vengalam to Idimuzhikkal has not solved the problem on the two-lane carriageway. The NHAI is still in the process of converting the Kozhikode bypass into a four-lane highway.

It has been pointed out that only with the construction of flyovers at Malaparamba and Eranhipalam junctions, the city will be cleared of traffic snarls.