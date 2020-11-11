EPF pensioners’ digital life certificate valid for 12 months

Kozhikode

11 November 2020 23:25 IST

EPF pensioners should submit certificates every year online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal

The Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner has said that pensioners whose pension payment orders have been issued in 2020 and those who have updated their digital life certificate after January 2020 need to update their life certificate after 12 months.

All EPF pensioners have been advised to submit digital life certificate/non-remarriage certificate every year online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal. Digital life certificate can now be done round the year and will be valid for 12 months from the month of submission, a press statement said.

Pensioners may approach their pension disbursing banks with their pension payment order number, Aadhaar card, bank pass book, and mobile phone to submit digital life certificates. Now, this facility is also available at Akshaya centres and post offices.

In view of the pandemic situation, the Postal Department has introduced a new scheme to collect digital life certificates at the pensioners’ residences through the postman. Pensioners who wish to avail the facility should contact the post office concerned.