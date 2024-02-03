GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Environmental impact study soon on Kolavippalam tourism project

February 03, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An environmental impact study will soon be conducted on the tourism potential of the Kolavippalam beach, also known as ‘Mini Goa’, near Payyoli in Kozhikode district.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on February 3 (Saturday) that the tourism master plan to develop the area would be included in the ‘Mission 2025’ project. He was addressing the media after attending a review meeting at the district collectorate. Mr. Riyas said that the master plan would connect areas such as the sandbanks at Vadakara.

Work on the master plan would begin by June 2024, and the first phase was expected to be completed by 2025 January. Vadakara and Payyoli municipalities would have to be roped in for devising its details and their funds would be utilised too. The mangroves and the habitat of tortoises would have to be protected. Local residents would have to be trained on the importance of the project.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that a scientific study report would be completed in two months. Vadakara sandbanks, Kunjali Marakkar museum, Mini Goa, Iringal craft village, and boat jetty are part of the master plan.

