Entry restricted to 50 persons at R-Day parade

Riyas to be chief guest at function in Kozhikode

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas will received the guard of honour at the Republic Day parade to be held at Vikram Maidan at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The armed forces platoons of Kozhikode City District Headquarters and Rural District Headquarters, Excise and Forest Departments will take part in the parade. City Traffic Police Inspector V. Jayachandran Pillai will be the parade commander while sub inspector Muraleedharan will be the second commander.

The parade will be held in compliance with COVID protocol and the entry is banned for the public. Only 50 persons are allowed inside the parade ground after thermal scanning at the entrance.

In Wayanad

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations to be held at SKMJ Higher Secondary School ground here on Wednesday forenoon adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Minister will receive the guard of honour at the parade by the Police, Excise, Forest forces, National Cadet Corps, students’ police platoons, Junior Red Cross and Scouts and Guides to be held at 9 a. m. The entry to the programme is restricted to 50 persons.

The Minister will deliver the Republic Day message on the occasion after hoisting the National Flag.