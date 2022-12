Entry for merit scholarship for SC/ST students invited

December 05, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district panchayat has invited entries from students belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes communities to be considered for merit scholarships. The scholarship will be given to students who have secured admission for various PG courses. For more details, contact: 04952-370379. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

