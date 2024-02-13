Entries pour in for Kerala Tourism’s Souvenir Challenge

February 13, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Kozhikode

A year after the concept was floated, Kerala Tourism has reinvigorated its Souvenir Challenge, which aims at strengthening its Souvenir Network Project, by creating an inventory of cute and environment friendly artefacts for tourists to take home from Kerala. The Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission of Kerala, which is in charge of the network, has invited entries from people across the State to take part in the challenge and develop products that could be marketed across the globe as the State’s pride.

“This is the first effort of its kind being made in the State and in this first edition of the souvenir network, we have around 100 people registered from different parts of the State,” said K. Rupesh Kumar, State Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission.

The State has announced cash prize for best of the fifteen selected souvenirs. The first prize is ₹ 1 lakh while ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 25,000 respectively are second and third prizes. Moreover, one artist from each district will get a prize of ₹10,000. All registered artists will get training to elevate their proficiency in souvenir creation.

The most important criteria for the entries is that they should be eco-friendly. Secondly, they should showcase the socio-cultural elements of the State or the distinctive historical, cultural or artistic heritage of the locality from where the tourist purchase it. The other specifications include weight (less than 500 grams), size (no larger than 20X15 cm) and flat in shape.

“Our plan is to shortlist 15 of the entries, make alterations if necessary, mass produce, and brand them to be marketed at select outlets across the world,” Mr. Kumar said.

Ever since the challenge was refreshed a few weeks ago, entries are pouring in at the RT Mission headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. “We have received a considerable number of entries so far,” Mr. Kumar added. The final date to submit the entries is February 28, 2024.

