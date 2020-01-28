Kozhikode

Entries invited for ‘Vanitha Ratna’ award

The Department for Women and Child Development (WCD) has invited entries to be considered for its ‘Vanitha Ratna’ award-2019 for women who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of social service, sports, education, and science and technology. The entries should be submitted to the WCD’s district office at Civil Station before February 10.

