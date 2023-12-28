GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Entries invited for Ulloor Award

December 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Entries have been invited from writers and publishers for the Ulloor Award instituted in memory of the poet Ulloor Parameswara Iyer. A release by Mahakavi Ullur Parameswara Iyer Smaraka Samithi and Research Foundation said on December 28 that short stories, poems and novels published in 2021, 2022, and 2023 are being considered for the award. Three copies of the first edition of these literary works should be sent to Attakoya Pallikandy, Emirate Centre, Chalappuram (P.O), Kozhikode -673002. Contact 9895529766

