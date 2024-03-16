Entries invited for new batch of DCIP

March 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has invited applications for the new batch of the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) that offers youngsters an opportunity to work on various developmental and social welfare initiatives. The batch from April-August 2024 will be the 27th in the 8 year old programme. The applicants need to be graduates or post graduates.

The DCIP has been conceived to ensure the participation of youngsters in the planning and execution of various government projects and developmental programmes right from the stage of inception by providing the interns a better understanding of the public administration system from close quarters. Interested youngsters shall visit www.dcipkkd.in to apply before Match 24. The selection will be in two stages. For details contact +91 96 33 96 3211, 0495 2370200 or projectcellclt@gmail.com, a press release said.

