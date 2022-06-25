Entries invited for literature camp

Young and aspiring writers can take part in the literature camp being organised at Vailalil, the residence of late Vaikom Muhammed Basheer at Beypore on July 4, as part of the Basheer fest organised by Nammal Beypore on the occasion of the writer's 28th death anniversary. Writers of the age group 15 to 30 shall apply and selected 100 shall take part in the camp. Writer Subhash Chandran will be the director of the camp being organised in association with Kerala Sahitya Academi. Writers such as K. Sachidanandan and M. Mukundan are expected to be part of the camp. Interested persons shall write an essay on the topic 'Njanariyunna Basheer', (the Basheer that I know) and send over to basheerfest@gmail.com by June 28, with personal details. For details contact 7736189714, a press release said.