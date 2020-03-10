Kozhikode

Entries invited for literary awards

Entries are invited for the literary awards in memory of freedom fighter and orator C.V.N. Namboothiri. The award is restricted to books on criticism and carries a cash prize of ₹10,001. The award will be presented during the 5th death anniversary of Namboothiri on June 25. Three copies of the works should be sent to the Prof. C.V.N. Award Committee, MES Mampad College, Mampad College Post, Malappuram District- 676542 before March 21, a press release said.

