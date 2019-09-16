Entries invited for Krishnageethi Puraskaram

Entries are invited for Krishnageethi Puraskaram, an award for poetry instituted as part of Revathi Pattathanam. The award carries a cash component of ₹15,000, Krishna sculpture, and a citation. Four copies of anthologies of poetry published within three years shall be sent. Entries shall be sent to The Secretary, Revathi Pattathana Samithi, Thali Mahakshetram, Chalappuram PO, Kozhikode - 673002. They should reach the said address before October 15. For details, contact 0495-2703610, a press release said.