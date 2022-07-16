Entries invited for essay contest

Staff Reporter July 16, 2022 19:00 IST

Staff Reporter July 16, 2022 19:00 IST

First and second prizes will be ₹6,000 and ₹4,000 respectively

First and second prizes will be ₹6,000 and ₹4,000 respectively

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has invited entries for the N.V.K. Varier endowment essay competition for Ayurveda undergraduate students and house surgeons. The topic for the competition is ‘Medical quartet’. The first and second prizes will be ₹6,000 and ₹4,000 respectively. Essays in either English or Malayalam should reach the Arya Vaidya Sala before August 24. For details, Arya Vaidya Sala can be contacted at 0483-2742225 or 2746665.



Our code of editorial values