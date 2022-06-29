Entries invited for District Collector’s Internship Programme

The Kozhikode District Administration has invited applications for the District Collector's Internship Programme (DCIP) for the July-October 2022 batch, the last date of which is July 7. Graduates in any discipline shall be part of the programme that enables them to understand and participate in various programmes of the district administration such as Compassionate Kozhikode, Operation Sulaimani, Udayam, Enabling Kozhikode, Cradle, Edu Mission, and so on. They will be part of various new development and social justice projects right from the planning stage. Interested shall apply online through the district administration website. For details contact 9847764000/ 0495-2370200 or projectcellclt@gmail.com, a press release said.