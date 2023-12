December 16, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

Beacon, a city-based socio-cultural organization, has invited entries to be considered for the best college magazine award. Magazine editors and college principals can submit the entries for the State level contest till December 25. Magazines released during the 2022-23 academic year will only be considered. For more information, contact: 9447042004.