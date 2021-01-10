Entries invited for Basheer Award

Entries are invited from campuses across the State for the 5th All Kerala College Magazine Competition for Basheer Award instituted by Bankmen’s Club, Kozhikode.
The magazines should be of the academic year 2018-19. Either the magazine editor or college principal can send the entries. The applications should contain the name of the college, name of editor, address, phone number, name of the principal, and a brief note on the content of the magazine.
The application along with three copies of the published magazine shall be sent to C.Arjunan, General Secretary, Bankmen’s Club, C/o SBI, Mananchira, Kozhikode- 673001 (Ph: 9020831432).
The winner will get a cash prize of ₹5,000, while the second and third prize winners will get ₹4,000 and ₹3,000 respectively, a press release said.
