Entrepreneurship workshop in Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation, in association with the Department of Industries, is organising an entrepreneurship workshop at Mohammed Abdur Rahiman memorial Jubilee Hall on August 10. The workshop will be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to understand various projects of the State and Central governments, and the various licenses required to start an enterprise. The workshop will provide information on the Corporation’s plans to promote entrepreneurship, besides projects such as the PMEGP, PMFME, ESS, MNG, and OFOE.