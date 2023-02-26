ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneurship meet at Mega Build Expo

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (LENSFED), as part of its Mega Build Expo at Calicut Trade Centre, is organising an Entrepreneurship meet at 11 a.m. on Monday. Former MLA V.K.C. Mammad Koya will inaugurate the meet. General Manager of District Industries Centre Biju P. Abraham will deliver the keynote address. Former Marketing Advisor of Union Ministry of Agriculture, P.K. Hameed Kutty will speak on ‘Opportunities and Challenges of entrepreneurs’ on the occasion, a press release said.

