HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entrepreneurship meet at Mega Build Expo

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (LENSFED), as part of its Mega Build Expo at Calicut Trade Centre, is organising an Entrepreneurship meet at 11 a.m. on Monday. Former MLA V.K.C. Mammad Koya will inaugurate the meet. General Manager of District Industries Centre Biju P. Abraham will deliver the keynote address. Former Marketing Advisor of Union Ministry of Agriculture, P.K. Hameed Kutty will speak on ‘Opportunities and Challenges of entrepreneurs’ on the occasion, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.