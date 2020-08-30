Entrepreneurs at Mahila Mall to intensify protest

Mall management serves notice, asking them to vacate within a month

Woman entrepreneurs at Mahila Mall here have taken to active protest after the mall management served them a notice to vacate the shops within a month.

Besides moving the district court and the Kerala High Court, the entrepreneurs had recently launched a protest in front of the mall. Several political and cultural leaders have turned up at the venue, extending support to the protesters.

“We recently received a notice to vacate the shops within 30 days, as the management was planning to discontinue the project. They have asked us to clear our rent dues before vacating. As for those who have paid the rent completely, they were informed that their contracts had expired,” Mini T., one of the entrepreneurs, said.

While several entrepreneurs who were part of the Kudumbashree project since its beginning in November 2018 have abandoned business midway, many are still stuck at the mall, especially owing to their huge investment in business. “We have invested several lakhs of rupees into just the interior design. Why would we make such an investment just for a period of one year?” Ms. Mini asked, adding that they had specific instructions from Mr. Ramsy Ismail, who was then project officer of Kudumbashree in the Kozhikode Corporation, to go for good-quality interior design to maintain the overall standard of the mall.

She complained that she was not allowed to check the condition of her boutique after the lockdown was lifted, just like several other entrepreneurs. “I had brought huge stock in view of the Vishu market. But the lockdown sabotaged our plans. I asked the management to allow me to make sure that my stock was safe inside the shop, but my request was denied,” she said, terming the act inhuman.

The entrepreneurs want the management to go ahead with the project instead of closing it down. “How can the State government and the Kozhikode Corporation claim to have no connection with the project when both have used the mall to highlight their administrative achievements?” Ms. Mini asked. The entrepreneurs want to be compensated for their loss if the management goes ahead with the closure plan.