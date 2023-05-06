HamberMenu
‘Ente Keralam’ expo on Kozhikode beach from May 12

May 06, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations are in full swing on the Kozhikode beach for the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo to be organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government. The expo is being held from May 12 to 18 under the theme ‘Kerala of the youth, Kerala is number one’, and expects to offer a cross-section of the developmental activities of the government in the past two years. The expo will showcase a pavilion featuring stalls of various government departments, food courts, and an amusement park. Besides, there will be cultural programmes. Competitions and seminars are also being held as part of the expo.

