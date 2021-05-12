Ensuring food and medicines for the needy during lockdown

Kozhikode

Govt. agencies joining hands with local people to offer services

The way the people of Kozhikode helped each other to survive the situation during the lockdown a year ago was lauded by many. The situation is not different this time too with government agencies joining hands with local people to make life better for the public in these trying times.

Food and medicines being the priority now as movement is restricted, getting them on their doorstep is a blessing for many. Even though restaurants have been allowed to function, the cost of the food available in most restaurants combined with home delivery charges make them out of the reach for a large section.

The Kozhikode Corporation has come up with a solution to the issue by offering meals at ₹20 through 13 Janakeeya Hotels run by Kudumbashree in the city. This had been a blessing to people of lower income before the lockdown. Now, they are offering food parcels to around 4,000 people every day. Besides, they cater for the FLTCs run by the Kozhikode Corporation as well as the district administration.

Student Police Cadets in the city and nearby areas have gone a step ahead by providing meals to street dwellers. They are preparing meals at the community kitchen at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu and food packets are being transported in police vehicles to those who live on the streets and bus stands, besides those who could not find food due to the lockdown. The needy could contact 7907546108 or 9400891707 to avail of the service.

The Nallalam police have joined hands with Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Areekkad unit ,to ensure the availability of essential medicines to the needy on their doorsteps. Those who need medicines just have to send their prescriptions to the medical stores in the region and pay them using UPI. Volunteers will deliver the medicines on their doorstep. Six medical shops in Areekkad are part of the project. Those who need medicines may contact either Areekkad Medicals (9895049422), Fama Medicals (9846552121), Gulf Medicals (8089441029), Aiwa Medicals (8089303484), Achuna Medicals, Modern Bazaar (9947771144) or New Modern Medicals (9037807808) for the service.

A project of the Agriculture Department to deliver vegetables is also well appreciated. Consumers may contact 9746247247 or 9747261299 before 1 p.m. every day and order vegetables, which will be delivered at homes by evening.