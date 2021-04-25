Ensuring dignified last rites for COVID-19 victims

Kozhikode

25 April 2021 23:03 IST

Youth volunteers reach out to families hit by pandemic in Kozhikode

A spike in the number of critical COVID-19 cases and unexpected deaths have prompted many political and religious organisations in the district to voluntarily form their own youth task forces to ensure dignified last rites for victims of the pandemic.

Complying with the safety protocol, they have reached out to many needy families that were going through a painful situation with the death of their dear and near ones.

White Guards, COVID-19 Prevention Armym and Millat Brigade are some of such volunteer units supported by political parties like the Indian Union Muslim League, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian National League. Many similar volunteer groups supported by organisations like Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM), Seva Bharati, Muslim Youth League, and Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre are also functional in the district to lend a hand to their fellow beings in need.

P.K. Subair, captain of the White Guards in Koduvally Assembly constituency, said his trained team had already carried out 35 funeral ceremonies irrespective of religious differences.

“It was quite a demanding situation, and people were badly in need of support to survive.

“Apart from funeral services, we took up disinfection activities and other related charity support for bereaved family members,” he said.

Ambulance service for critical patients and delivery of medicines for those undergoing treatment at their homes are also being taken care of by many such local volunteer units.

Students who are part of voluntary organisations, ex-servicemen, residents’ association leaders, teachers, and neighbourhood members have also stepped in with field support for the newly formed task forces.

“We have named our initiative as Good Neighbours with a slew of measures to fight the pandemic. There will be separate help desks for facilitating vaccination, funeral services and emergency medical support under every unit in the State,” said a functionary of KCYM. He also said online awareness campaigns and emergency support for administrators in containment zones would be taken up by the Good Neighbours group.

Sponsors representing charity organisations were also found standing by the voluntary task forces to provide them the required stock of personal protective equipment, masks, sanitisers and medicines.

With the high precautionary measures, incidents of contracting the virus too were found very minimal among volunteers.