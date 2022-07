July 29, 2022 22:30 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has requested the State government to do the needful to protect the trustworthiness of the Cooperative sector. He said here on Friday that the death of a woman who had deposited money at the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank was unfortunate and demanded that Minister R. Bindu, who allegedly insulted the woman and her family, apologise.