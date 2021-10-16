‘Ensure a free-flowing Kallai to stop waterlogging in Kozhikode’

Kozhikode

16 October 2021 20:03 IST

City residents livid over flooding of crucial city areas following heavy downpour

Last Monday night was dreadful for residents of Kozhikode city. Incessant rain throughout the night resulted in several parts of the city getting submerged.

While places like Kannadikkal, Thadambattuthazham, and other low-lying areas are used to floods, places like Govindapuram and Vellayil were once again in turmoil, thanks to improper drainage system.

However, public ire was mostly due to waterlogging on Mavoor Road in the heart of the city, mofussil bus stand, Stadium Junction, and nearby areas. Naturally, questions arose as to what happened to crores spent by the city corporation for construction of stormwater drains.

Incidentally, stormwater drains that formed a network on major roads and are covered with tiles simply failed, as the waterlogging remained the order of the day. At the same time, locals complained that wires inside the drains had resulted in garbage accumulation, leading to flooding. Even the recently renovated S.M. Street was partially drowned, causing severe loss to merchants.

“Garbage in drains is a minor problem and was not the reason for flooding. As for the stormwater drain, there is a bend near Arayidathupalam. It needs to be straightened to ease the flow of water. We are working on it,” said corporation works standing committee chairman P.C. Rajan.

“Our drains empty into Conolly canal. But when the canal itself is swollen, it cannot take any more water from drains, resulting in water flushing into drains from the canal,” he added.

On the other hand, Conolly canal is swollen, as water from it is blocked at the exit, where it opens into the Kallai river. Hence, clearing drains and cleaning the canal will not resolve waterlogging, unless the natural flow of the river is restored, Mr. Rajan explained.

The project for dredging Kallai has been pending for years.

“We have devised a project in association with the Irrigation Department at an estimated cost of ₹7.5 crore for de-silting Kallai. It will take off as soon as the environment report from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management [CWRDM] is available,” Mr. Rajan said, hoping that the project would be completed in a year to find a lasting solution to waterlogging in the city.