Engineers worried about drastic raise in building permit fees

April 02, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The drastic raise in building permit fees in local bodies across the State since April 1 has put engineers as well as everyone involved with the construction industry in a tight spot.

“The permit fees for a 150-square-metre house used to be ₹1,500. Now it is ₹15,000. If one has to apply for a regularisation fee, it becomes ₹30,000,” said L. Ramachandran, a State committee member of the Registered Engineers and Supervisors’ Federation (Rensfed).

Besides the huge hike in fees, the engineers are troubled by an inconsistency in the software used to apply for building permits. The panchayats use a software named ‘Sanketham’ while the urban local bodies have another software named ‘Suvega’, both developed by the Information Kerala Mission. Besides, there is another software named IBPMS for plan submission.

“The IBPMS is not a user-friendly software. Most of the plans submitted are rejected for flimsy reasons, which could have been ignored or corrected if they were checked manually,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The news that a new software, incorporating the features of all these, was in the anvil was welcomed by the engineers. But now that the government has extended the contract with IBPMS, the chances are slim.

Besides these, the introduction of the empanelment license for licensed engineers is seen as another futile exercise. “The empanelled license is supposed to give the licensed engineers an approval authority for plans. But the government has made it mandatory for all licensed engineers to be empanelled, for which they have to pay hefty fees as well,” Mr. Ramachandran added.

The engineers are expecting the government to bring about more clarity in these matters.