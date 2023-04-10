ADVERTISEMENT

Engineers protest against revised permit and application fee in Kerala

April 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The decision will destroy construction sector in the State, says MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Rensfed, an organisation of licensed engineers and contractors, during a protest in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Monday against the hike in building permit and application fees. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As the revised building permit fee and construction application fee came into effect on Monday, stakeholders of the construction sector in Kerala are in a state of shock. The fees have been raised ten-fold, making even getting a building permit a costly affair.

“The permit fee for a 150-square-metre house used to be ₹1,500. Now, it is ₹15,000. If one has to apply for a regularisation fee, it becomes ₹30,000,” said L. Ramachandran, a State committee member of the Registered Engineers and Supervisors’ Federation (Rensfed).

Rensfed organised a protest against the hike in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Monday. The federation has already made pleas to the State government to reconsider the hike, but to no avail. While buildings up to 150 square metres in size were considered minor constructions earlier, now only those up to 80 square metres come under the category. Mr. Ramachandran said it came as a huge blow to the lower crust of society, for whom having a house of their own would remain a dream for longer.

The issue is graver within the Corporation limits where the building permit fee was ₹5 per square metre, and the new rate is ₹15 for minor constructions and ₹100 up to 150 square metres.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, has come out openly against the revised fees proposed in the recent Budget. “The State government is issuing a warning to common people that they need not even dream about owning a house,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday and demanded that the government revoke the decision that would destroy the construction sector.

