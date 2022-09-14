Engineering Option Facilitation Centre inaugurated in Kozhikode

The facility will assist aspirants seeking admissions to engineering courses

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
September 14, 2022 20:07 IST

Mayor Beena Philip on Wednesday inaugurated the Engineering Option Facilitation Centre, a joint initiative of College of Engineering, Vadakara, and the State Public Library and Research Centre, Kozhikode, at the Public Library at Mananchira. Kerala State Library Council member K. Chandran and college principal O.A. Joseph participated in the function. The facilitation centre, which will function from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will assist aspirants seeking admissions to engineering courses and colleges.

