Engineering Option Facilitation Centre inaugurated in Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip on Wednesday inaugurated the Engineering Option Facilitation Centre, a joint initiative of College of Engineering, Vadakara, and the State Public Library and Research Centre, Kozhikode, at the Public Library at Mananchira. Kerala State Library Council member K. Chandran and college principal O.A. Joseph participated in the function. The facilitation centre, which will function from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will assist aspirants seeking admissions to engineering courses and colleges.