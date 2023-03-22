HamberMenu
Enforcement squad to check violations of waste management norms in kozhikode

The team will identify violations, besides taking action against stocking, sale of banned plastic products

March 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode will now have a district-level special enforcement squad to spot violations in waste management.

A district-level secretariat chaired by the Joint Director of the department of Local Self-Government with the Suchitwa Mission coordinator as nodal officer has also been formed for the purpose.

An official who is not below the rank of junior superintendent of the internal Vigilance wing will head the enforcement squad. An official chosen by the secretariat, a police officer from the civic body where the inspections are held, and a technical expert from the Pollution Control Board will be members of the squad.

The squad, which became active on Wednesday, will identify violation of waste management norms, besides taking action against stocking and sale of banned plastic products.

