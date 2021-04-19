Enforce restrictions, local bodies in Kozhikode told

Kozhikode

19 April 2021 17:52 IST

The Kozhikode district administration is strengthening restrictions within local bodies as new COVID-19 cases have gone up by eight per cent in the previous week.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao told secretaries of local bodies at a meeting on Monday that a full lockdown would have to be enforced if there were any lapses. Wards had been divided into critical containment zones and containment zones depending on the number of infected persons. Such details were available in the Jagrata portal.

Essential services would be permitted in containment zones. More than five persons would not be allowed at places of worship and at weddings and funerals. Critical containment zones, however, would have to be closed down and travel would be prohibited. Hospitals and shops selling food items would be allowed to function subject to restrictions. Those who hold events would have to register with the Jagrata portal. Cases would be registered against the organisers if any of the participants test positive for the virus, Mr. Rao said.

