Encroachers told to vacate Kallai river banks within a month

Order follows a Kerala High Court directive

Tahsildar (Land Records) C. Sreekumar has asked as many as 37 persons to vacate the encroached land on the banks of the Kallai river in Kozhikode within a month. A Kerala High Court single bench had over a year ago directed the authorities to identify encroachments near the river and clear them within six months.

The Kallai River Protection Committee has been waging a legal battle against encroachments near the river. A survey was conducted almost a decade ago in the light of the committee’s allegation that large areas of revenue land, which was being used by private individuals under lease from the government, supposedly for timber business, was encroached upon, and that some individuals had even faked documents to sell off the land. Encroachment is rampant on both banks of the river.

The survey had revealed that at least 23.5 acres were encroached upon. Subsequently, survey stones were placed on the encroached land. However, the Revenue department soon replaced them with ‘Jendas’ as the survey stones kept disappearing.

At present, eviction is being carried out in Kasaba and Nagaram villages. Revenue officials are notifying encroachers verbally, as court notices have already been served on them.

Meanwhile, as many as 58 persons have obtained an injunction order against the eviction proceedings.