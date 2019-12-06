Encounters unconstitutional, says former HC judge

Former judge of the Bombay High Court B.G. Kolse Patil has said that encounters, whether real or fake, are totally undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Opening a seminar titled ‘We the People of India’ as part of a programme to commemorate late writer and activist Pradeepan Pambirikkunnu in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Kolse condemned the encounter killing of the four suspects in the case of the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad recently.

“People are lauding the encounter. This is exactly what the RSS wants. They want to normalise encounters,” he said adding that wrong people were sentenced to death sometimes even after a proper trial.

Referring to the preamble of the Constitution that states India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, Mr. Patil said that India was never sovereign as the country was always influenced by world powers. He said socialism was never implemented in the country and that it had been secular in name only.

District secretary of the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham U. Hemanth Kumar presided over the event. R. Ramkumar of Tata Institute of Social Sciences spoke on the topic ‘Right to life of a working man.’

Later, A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, opened the Pradeepan Pambirikkunnu commemoration meeting. Iago, a play by Preman Muchukunnu, was staged on the occasion.

Talks on ‘Modernism, Democracy and Constitution’, ‘Media in post-truth era’ and ‘Democracy of Plural India’ will be part of the second day of the seminar. Activist Sunil P. Elayidom will deliver the memorial talk later in the evening on Saturday followed by staging of the plays Oralkku Ethra Mannu Venam and Jeevathalam.