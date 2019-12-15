‘Encephalitis surveillance up after Nipah outbreak’

A continuing medical education programme on ‘Communicable diseases: Trends and threats’ organised at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has highlighted the increased encephalitis surveillance in Northern Kerala after the 2018 Nipah outbreak.

The event on Thursday was organised by the Department of Community Medicine, and senior Health officials from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad were present along with managers of National Health Mission. Junior residents in the department presented papers on various topics.

The organisers told The Hindu that the high encephalitis surveillance had reduced the number of deaths here.

The participants also highlighted the increased incidence of imported malaria cases among the people of the State. This is purportedly owing to the presence of migrant labourers. A proper screening mechanism should be put in place to ensure their healthcare, they said. The number of deaths due to cholera, typhoid and malaria had come down. Cholera is being reported among those who travel from other parts of the country to Kerala.

The doctors suggested that areas from where high incidence of leptospirosis had been reported should be mapped and special attention should be given.