Enact anti-superstition law, KNM urges govt.

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has urged the State government to bring in a law to curb superstitious practices carried out in the name of religion. The KNM is planning to launch a campaign against blind beliefs in Kozhikode on April 2.

M. Sulfikkar Ali, State secretary, KNM, told reporters on Thursday that seminars and family meetings would be held, documentaries would be screened, and rallies would be taken out as part of the campaign.

“Cases on black magic rituals and ‘jinn’ treatment are being reported from different parts of the State now. It is against the reformist spirit of Islam. We urge the government to enact a law to prevent them,” he said.

The Kerala Jam-Iyyathul-Ulama would publish books against superstition and hold public meetings at 120 places across the State. The Ittehadu Shubbanil Mujahideen, a feeder organisation of the KNM, would take out a ‘Navodhana Yatra’ on April 21 from Kasaragod, which would culminate at Pattambi in Palakkad district on April 30. The Mujahid Students’ Movement and the Mujahid Girls Movement too would participate in the campaign, Dr. Sulfikkar Ali said.

Asked about the organisation’s political stand in the byelection to the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, he said that they would only support candidates who would uphold secular and democratic values.